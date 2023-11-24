ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

