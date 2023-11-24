ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

