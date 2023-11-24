ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $18,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $6,750,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

