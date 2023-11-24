ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simmons First National by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.2 %

SFNC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

