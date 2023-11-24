ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

