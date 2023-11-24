ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $546.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.10 and its 200-day moving average is $494.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

