ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

