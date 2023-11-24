ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.