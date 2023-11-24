ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 384.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of WSBC opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

