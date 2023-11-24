ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 218,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $996.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

