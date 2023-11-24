ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

