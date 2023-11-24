ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after purchasing an additional 348,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

