ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

ES opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

