ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

