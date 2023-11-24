ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

