ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,131 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

