ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,813,000 after acquiring an additional 220,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

STBA opened at $28.22 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

