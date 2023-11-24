ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,893 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

