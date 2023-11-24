ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

HSY opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.68. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

