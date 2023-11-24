ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $970.20 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $861.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

