ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

