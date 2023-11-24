ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

