ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.