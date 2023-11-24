ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 56,076 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $803.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

