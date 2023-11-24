Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.