Profund Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 15,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.