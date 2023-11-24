Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,338 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Stock Up 2.5 %

VIPS stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

