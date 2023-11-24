Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

AXSM opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

