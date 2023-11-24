Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.07 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

