Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.92 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,321,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,113,271. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

