Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,225.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

DAWN opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.