Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

