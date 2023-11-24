Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $92.53 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

