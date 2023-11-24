Profund Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $220,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

