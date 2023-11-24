Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

