Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

