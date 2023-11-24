Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,234 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

