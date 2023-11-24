Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 12,621 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $457.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

