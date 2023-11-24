Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 21,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 70,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $820.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.62 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

