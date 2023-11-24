PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PPL by 117.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

