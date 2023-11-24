Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.27% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,694 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 79,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 139,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PBI opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

