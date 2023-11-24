PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $1,737,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 279,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

