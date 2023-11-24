Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 497,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 487.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 251,353 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

