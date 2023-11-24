PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PayPoint stock opened at GBX 521.34 ($6.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £378.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PayPoint has a 1 year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 585.75 ($7.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.13.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £6,637.41 ($8,304.03). Insiders purchased a total of 1,257 shares of company stock valued at $688,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

