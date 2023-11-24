Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Lowered to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.08.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3699308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

