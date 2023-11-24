Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s previous close.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 16.06 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £308.35 million, a P/E ratio of 535.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

