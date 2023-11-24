Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.67% from the company’s previous close.
Pan African Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 16.06 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £308.35 million, a P/E ratio of 535.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
