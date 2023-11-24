Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Argus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

