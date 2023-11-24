OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -44.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

