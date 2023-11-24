Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 48,483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

