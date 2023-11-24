Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,968 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $479.97 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day moving average of $454.07. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

